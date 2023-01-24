John Kavanagh says Conor McGregor is no longer motivated by money, names four opponents who could get him “out of the silk pajamas”

John Kavanagh has listed a handful of possible opponents who could tempt Conor McGregor to return to the Octagon.

For so long now, fans have been watching and waiting to see if and when Conor McGregor would return. He appears to have recovered from his broken leg, with the only question being who he will fight upon returning.

‘Notorious’ has made it clear he wants to come back in 2023. In equal measure, his team appear to be equally as confident.

John Kavanagh has been by the side of Conor for many, many years – through the good times and the bad.

While he has other fights to consider, his main priority will always be McGregor given his rise to prominence.

In a recent interview, Kavanagh gave his thoughts on what could be next for the Irishman in the UFC.

“For Conor to train for his next fight, he has definitely got to find something that’s massively motivating to him, that’s gonna get him out of the silk pajamas and into the sweaty gym. A couple of millions more is gonna motivate him? I don’t think so. I think it’s more gonna be a particular opponent, a particular skill set, and how it matches up against him.”

McGregor eyes a comeback

“You got the great Nate Diaz as obviously in there, Justin Gaethje I think would be an interesting matchup… The Poirier fight probably, we have done that so many times at this stage and it’s just a weird one and… Michael Chandler, a great fighter, a great athlete. They are all brilliant. They are all gonna bring something new to the contest.”

Quotes via Sportskeeda

Who do you think Conor McGregor wants to face when he returns to the UFC later this year? Let us know in the comments, BJPENN Nation!