Chael Sonnen explains why he would “just love” for the UFC to have a tournament in 2023: “Find out who the best fighter in the world really is”

MMA analyst Chael Sonnen has explained why he would love to see the UFC run a tournament at some point this year.

It’s no secret that tournaments have played a big role in the history of mixed martial arts. In recent years, though, the Ultimate Fighting Championship has distanced itself from that trend.

Aside from The Ultimate Fighter, the format isn’t really utilised. Over in Bellator, however, they run regular tournaments, which is something Chael Sonnen knows a thing or two about.

During a recent video on his YouTube channel, Sonnen went into detail on the merits of such an idea.

“The tournaments were truly the great days. The tournaments used to be done, eight-man tournaments, three fights in one night; three victories in one night to win,” Sonnen said. “Now, the guys got too good, the fights got too damaging. So we do away with the tournaments, but let’s keep that in mind because it took all the politics out of it.

Sonnen praises tournaments

“The skills were forced to live and die on their own. And that’s awesome. That’s what we know of sport. That’s what the Olympics is,” Sonnen added. “The cream rises to the top. It’s just hard to do (in MMA). I would love to see a tournament. I would just love it.”

“The belt (UFC titles) has changed hands nine times (in 2022). That’s damn near one a month,” Sonnen noted. “If we are in fact at a different time right now where this is not as star and story driven as it once was. Do me a favor, let’s have a tournament. I would just appreciate that.

Quotes via MMA News

