Conor McGregor is back to throwing heavy kicks following surgery (Video)

Conor McGregor’s recovery from surgery on his broken leg continues as he begins to throw kicks once again.

Last summer at UFC 264, Conor McGregor had many questioning whether he’d ever compete in mixed martial arts again after succumbing to a nasty leg break in his trilogy fight against Dustin Poirier. The injury required surgery and ever since then, the Irishman has been on a slow but steady recovery in preparation for another run in the Ultimate Fighting Championship.

A return date and opponent has yet to be confirmed but based on the following footage, we’d say ‘The Notorious’ is putting everything he’s got into making sure this is the best version of him yet.

advertisement - continue reading below advertisement - continue reading below

“Something like a phenomenon! @tidlsport, @walmart.”

They always say that the comeback is stronger than the setback and while there are still some lingering questions regarding McGregor and his ability to bounce back from this injury, it has to be said that he appears to be giving his all to ensure he can still compete at the elite level.

His MMA career has seen him become a two-weight UFC champion to go alongside his success in Cage Warriors, but his next fight really is going to be crucial if he wants to maintain his status as a mammoth commercial draw.

The 33-year-old wants to walk straight back into the lion’s den which is admirable, but those advising him may want to be careful about who he selects as a return opponent.

advertisement - continue reading below advertisement - continue reading below

Whether it be at welterweight or lightweight, there are some absolute monsters just waiting to try and make a name for themselves off of McGregor – and he needs to be back to his best in time for that.

When do you think we will see Conor McGregor back in the cage? When he returns, who do you think he will face?