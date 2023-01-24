Video | Israel Adesanya gets emotional watching Jamahal Hill win the title at UFC 283: “He’s crying, emotional, it’s f***ing beautiful man”

Israel Adesanya got emotional watching Jamahal Hill win the title at UFC 283.

It was just last Saturday, January 21st that Jamahal Hill (12-1 MMA) met up with and defeated Glover Teixeira (33-9 MMA) in the light heavyweight main event. ‘Sweet Dreams’ claimed the heavyweight championship after 5 brutal rounds in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil.

It was the first UFC pay-per-view card of 2023 and Israel Adesanya was watching the bout.

‘The Last Stylebender’ took to his YouTube channel following the win to express his thoughts and emotions:

“Very special. Crazy. Because I said, only few, very few humans will understand that feeling. Even watching Jamahal Hill go through it, I was getting chills watching him. And to get to that point in a fight like that..He’s dominating but to get to the fifth round, you’re trying to put this guy away, he’s not going away…And some people can fold under that kind of pressure, but he didn’t. He stayed true…He’s crying, emotional, it’s f***ing beautiful man.”

It was indeed an emotional night for Hill, 31, defeating the 43 year old Teixeira to claim gold.

Following the fight, Teixeira announced he was retiring from professional fighting after 21 years in the sport.

Israel Adesanya also touched on Teixeira’s decision to retire saying (h/t Sportskeeda):

“F***ing comeback king. He’s right there, man doesn’t go away. People like that, they’re are hard to fight…And like he said, ‘Too tough for his own good’. So he’s a smart man to know, ‘Okay I don’t wanna keep taking damage like this from these young guys. So, hang it up’. And what a way to hang it up in his home country.”

Adesanya (23-2 MMA) very well knows the ambiance of victory, but also recently had a taste of defeat after his TKO loss to Alex Peireira (7-1 MMA) in November of last year at UFC 281. The middleweight title now belongs to ‘Poatan’.

Were you watching UFC 283? Did Hill vs Teixeira live up to your expectations?

