Joe Rogan praises “one of the most promising talents in the sport” after UFC on ESPN+ 30

You can count long-time UFC commentator Joe Rogan among those riding the Arman Tsarukyan hype train.

Tsarukyan, who is now 15-2 as a pro mixed martial artist, came up short in his UFC debut, losing a decision to Khabib Nurmagomedov training partner Islam Makhachev. Since then, however, the Russia-based Armenian has rebounded with a pair of impressive decision wins over Olivier Aubin-Mercier and Davi Ramos, the latter of which occured at UFC on ESPN+ 30 last Saturday night in Abu Dhabi.

Rogan, who was not on commentary duty for that card, evidently tuned in for Tsarukyan’s fight, and was majorly impressed by what he saw.

“This @UFC undercard has some great talent, but this guy @arm_011 is a SERIOUS stand out,” Rogan wrote in a Sunday morning Instagram post. “At only 23 years old he’s one of the most promising talents in the sport, and a dominant victory tonight over a legit beast like Davi Ramos is super impressive. Keep your eyes on this kid!”

Joe Rogan, who also works as a standup comic and podcast host, has been working for the UFC since 1997. Initially, he served as a backstage interviewer for the promotion, but quickly moved into a color commentary role. He has worked for the promotion ever since, and has become as much a part of big UFC cards as the Octagon itself. Over the last few years, a number of fighters, such as Paul Felder and Daniel Cormier, have joined Rogan at the commentary desk.

