Sean O’Malley trolls UFC 252 opponent Marlon Vera with new hairstyle

Surging UFC bantamweight contender Sean O’Malley has trolled his UFC 252 opponent Marlon “Chito” Vera with a new hair style.

O’Malley, who has never been afraid to get creative with fashion, has died his hair the colors of the flag of Ecuador—Vera’s home country.

Looks like Sean O’Malley dyed his hair with the colors of the Ecuadorian flag ahead of his #UFC252 bout with ‘Chito’ Vera. (via O’Malley’s IG) pic.twitter.com/CxBvmMThxv — Danny Segura (@dannyseguratv) July 20, 2020

At present, Vera has not reacted to this new hairstyle from O’Malley, but it’s hard to imagine the Ecuadorian star will take it particularly well. Then again, maybe he’ll take it as a gesture of respect.

Sean O’Malley is currently riding a big, first-round knockout victory over former WEC bantamweight champion Eddie Wineland. The win earned him the No. 14 spot in the talent-packed UFC bantamweight rankings.

While O’Malley only just entered the bantamweight top-15, he’s already being talked about like a potential title challenger and perhaps even a future champion.

“I win a couple more fights, I’m that guy,” O’Malley said of a potential title shot. “I’m the guy that people are going to want to see the bantamweight champ. I’m that guy. I’m only a couple fights away from the title, if you look at the rankings, they don’t really matter…I think those top four dudes, Sterling, Yan, Cory [Sandhagen], Marlon [Moraes], those four dudes are killers, they’re high-level black belts in MMA but no one’s talking about them. No one is like ‘that’s the dude’, no one is that interesting.

“I’m that guy,” O’Malley added. “I’m the guy that’s going to knock these dudes out, get my title shot, and I’m going to be champ and it’s going to be people want to see me there. It’s going to be exciting.”

UFC 252 will go down on August 15 in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Do you think Sean O’Malley will come out on top against Marlon Vera on the card?