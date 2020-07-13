Video | Watch Joe Rogan’s live reaction to Petr Yan’s TKO victory over Jose Aldo

Like many fight fans, UFC commentator Joe Rogan was disgusted to watch Petr Yan deliver unnecessary punishment to Jose Aldo at UFC 251.

Although it was no fault of the newly crowned Russian champion in Yan, the referee allowed Petr to tee off on a seemingly helpless Aldo for almost two minutes before finally stepping in to stop the contest.

In addition to commentator Joe Rogan, UFC President Dana White also scolded the referee for his late stoppage in last night’s Aldo vs. Yan title fight during the promotions post-fight press conference on Fight Island.

“Horrible, horrible stoppage by the referee. It should’ve been stopped way sooner, you know.” said White. “It looks like we have to tighten up our refs and judges here in ‘Fight Island.’”

While Joe Rogan was not working last night’s UFC 251 pay-per-view event, he was watching the drama unfold live with Brendan Schaub.

When it came to the third round of the aforementioned Jose Aldo vs. Petr Yan fight, Rogan and company were left screaming for the referee to “stop the fight”.

“It’s over. He just can’t take it any more. He’s basically just hanging on here. That was a big elbow, look at all the blood, man. F*ck. Oh my god, look at his face. Dude, Yan is no joke. Look at him hammering. Stop the fight! Stop this fight! Stop the fight. The fight is over!” Joe Rogan yelled. “Come one man stop the fight. He’s not doing nothing. He’s not defending himself. They would have stopped this fight in so many other circumstances. Oh God. Stop the fight already. He’s done.”

Despite the brutal setback, Jose Aldo appeared to be in good spirits today. The Brazilian legend took to Instagram where issued an update to his fans (see that here).

As for Petr Yan, the newly crowned UFC bantamweight champion has his eyes on a fight with Aljamain Sterling for his first title defense.

This article first appeared on BJPENN.com on July 12, 2020