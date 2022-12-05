Joe Rogan praises Jon Anik for “the best call ever” in a UFC fight: “Bro, that’s Shakespeare”

Joe Rogan has praised Jon Anik for what he called one of the best calls in the history of the UFC earlier this year.

For many years now, Jon Anik has been known as the voice of the Ultimate Fighting Championship. He has been responsible, more than once, for making a great moment even greater.

The UFC previously had Mike Goldberg to rely on for such occasions. However, these days, Anik is the main man. It’s hard to picture a future in which that changes, too.

Someone who knows what it’s like to be by the side of Jon on broadcasts is Joe Rogan. He’s been an integral part of the UFC’s commentary team for over two decades and doesn’t appear to be getting sick of his duties.

In a recent episode of his podcast, Rogan praised the great work of Anik during his tenure.

“Right when it was about to happen, Jon Anik actually set it up,” Rogan said. “There was a quote that he said right before Leon knocked him out… Jon Anik’s the best of all time. He’s the best. ‘That is not the cloth from which he was cut.’ Bam, and then the knockout. It’s the perfect call. It’s the best call ever… Bro, that’s Shakespeare.

Is Anik the GOAT?

“Jon Anik is the f*cking man… it’s the greatest call of all time. It doesn’t get any better. Every now and then, the words and the moment line up, and you’re like, that’s the perfect call,” Rogan added.

Quotes via MMA News

If you ask the majority of fight fans, we’re pretty sure they’d agree with Rogan’s assessment of Anik.

What did you think of Jon Anik’s call for Leon Edwards’ big title win? Is he the greatest MMA commentator of all time? Let us know in the comments, BJPENN Nation!