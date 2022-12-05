Kevin Holland turns his attention to middleweight veteran following loss at UFC Orlando: “The type of guy to come back up a weight class and smack that blonde head around”

UFC star Kevin Holland has gone after Derek Brunson after his former rival took a shot at him on social media.

Last Saturday night at UFC Orlando, Kevin Holland fell to a TKO loss at the hands of Stephen Thompson. Some have already suggested it could be a Fight of the Year contender, whereas others have spent most of their time praising Thompson.

Still, while he came up empty handed, Holland put forward a resilient performance that earned the respect of many.

It’s been confirmed that Kevin will require surgery on his right hand after injuring it in the first round of the bout with ‘Wonderboy’. When he gets back, nobody really knows what his plan of action is going to be.

If this exchange is anything to go by, though, he may end up in a rematch with the one and only Derek Brunson.

Yes yes and yes. First good tweet you ever made. 👏

–

Also the type of guy to come back up a weight class and smack that blonde head around. I’d be doing it just for the fans tho….. like always https://t.co/u7a96ohft8 — Kevin Holland (@Trailblaze2top) December 4, 2022

Brunson: “Kevin Holland the type of guy who’d try to out moonwalk Michael Jackson , Kevin Holland the type of guy who’d try to out sing Beyoncé , Kevin Holland the type of guy who’d try to out eat Joey Chestnut, Kevin Holland the type of guy who’d try out kickbox an 50-0 kickboxer”

Holland vs Brunson 2?

Holland: “Yes yes and yes. First good tweet you ever made. Also the type of guy to come back up a weight class and smack that blonde head around. I’d be doing it just for the fans tho….. like always”

Back in March 2021, Holland was riding a five-fight win streak as he went into battle against Derek Brunson. In the end, the blonde sensation proved to be too much as he secured a unanimous decision victory.

Is there a chance we will see Kevin Holland take on Derek Brunson once again at middleweight? Let us know in the comments, BJPENN Nation!