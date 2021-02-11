Jon Anik on Joe Rogan as a commentator: ‘He ain’t going nowhere’

Joe Rogan’s voice has become synonymous with UFC fights. And despite recent criticism over the years, Jon Anik doesn’t see the veteran presence leaving.

A mainstay as the color commentator role for UFC broadcasts during every event, Rogan would eventually take on a reduced role throughout his tenure. Thus seeing him now only work domestic pay-per-view events. Ever since Mike Goldberg’s departure in 2016, Anik has been by the podcast legend’s side through thick and thin.

“I can assure you that he ain’t going nowhere,” Anik told MMA Fighting. “Again, I hate to put words in his mouth, but he absolutely loves this job and I think we had a little international flare with the pay-per-views at the end of the year — UFC 251, 253, 254 — that he wasn’t a part of because they were happening in Abu Dhabi. But hopefully, domestic pay-per-views return more so in 2021 and he gets a chance to get back out there more often.

“It’s not that easy stepping up every eight weeks trying to do one of these things and constantly having a revolving door with the broadcast team, but I love the guy. I’ve never been closer with the guy and hopefully he’s here well past me.”

In 2021, Rogan’s podcast, The Joe Rogan Experience, is larger than ever as 2020 saw him make the move over to Spotify on an exclusive multi-million dollar deal — a hobby turned career that’s been going strong since the early 2010s.

Regarding commentary, Rogan has been the voice of the UFC dating back to 1997 at UFC 12 where he instead began as a backstage interviewer. With UFC 258 set to go down this Saturday night at the UFC Apex in Las Vegas, Rogan will be back in the saddle with Anik on play-by-play.

The pay-per-view will be headlined by returning welterweight king Kamaru Usman as he takes on longtime teammate, Gilbert Burns.