Joe Rogan praises Impa Kasanganay for being “graceful and respectful” after KO loss

UFC commentator Joe Rogan has some high praise for Impa Kasanganay, who fell victim to a highlight reel knockout at the hands of Joaquin Buckley last weekend.

Kasanganay entered his fight with Buckley, which occured on the UFC Fight Island 5 undercard last weekend, with some buzz attached to his name after a big win over Anthony Adams on Contender Series and a victory over Maki Pitolo in his Octagon debut. In the end, however, he found himself on the receiving end of one of the most incredible knockouts in UFC history.

Despite the rather disastrous outcome of his fight with Buckley, Kasanganay has been the picture of class ever since. The middleweight prospect’s classiness has earned him some props from Rogan.

While Rogan was not at the commentary booth for UFC Fight Island 5, he spotted Kasanganay’s sportsmanlike behaviour on social media, and was evidently impressed.

“What a graceful and respectful way to take a loss,” Rogan wrote in response to one of Kasanganay’s post-fight statements. “One of the more beautiful things about MMA is watching a fighter’s character shine during the most difficult moments. [Kasanganay] you are a great man, and an excellent example for other athletes. RESPECT!”

Joe Rogan has been working for the UFC since 1997. Initially, he served as a backstage interviewer for the promotion, but quickly moved into a color commentary role. He has worked for the promotion ever since, and has become as much a part of big UFC cards as the Octagon itself. While he has yet to commentate an Impa Kasanganay fight, he clearly has his eye on the middleweight prospect.