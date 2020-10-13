Check out the official poster for UFC Vegas 12: Hall vs. Silva

The UFC has released the official poster for UFC Vegas 12, which will be topped by a middleweight fight between Uriah Hall and Anderson Silva.

See the poster for the event, which is slated for Halloween night at the UFC Apex facility in Las Vegas, below:

View this post on Instagram A dance with the Spider 🕷 Your #UFCVegas12 poster has dropped! A post shared by ufc (@ufc) on Oct 13, 2020 at 7:00am PDT

Anderson Silva, who previously ruled over the UFC middleweight division and is widely considered one of the greatest fighters of all time, is expected to retire after his UFC Vegas 12 main event fight with Uriah Hall—at least, that’s the impression UFC President Dana White has given.

“Yes, it will be his last fight,” White told reporters of Silva after an episode of Contender Series this summer. “Yeah, it’s his last fight.”

Silva will enter the UFC Vegas 12 main event with back-to-back losses to Jared Cannonier and Israel Adesanya in the rear-view mirror. Those losses were preceded by a controversial decision win over Derek Brunson, and a string of losses to Daniel Cormier, Michael Bisping, and Chris Weidman (twice).

Hall, meanwhile, will step into the cage at UFC Vegas 12 with back-to-back wins over Bevon Lewis and Antonio Carlos Jr. in the rear-view. His last loss occured in July, 2018, when he lost via TKO to recent UFC middleweight title challenger Paulo Costa.

See the full lineup for the UFC Vegas 12 card below: