Nate Diaz reacts to potential Conor McGregor vs. Dustin Poirier rematch

Nate Diaz has shared his thoughts on a potential rematch between Conor McGregor and Dustin Poirier.

McGregor and Poirier first met in the featherweight division in 2014, with McGregor winning that fight by first-round TKO. Since then, however, both men have achieved massive success in the lightweight division, and both have recently expressed interest in a rematch.

The pair first suggested a charity exhibition match in McGregor’s native Dublin, but were subsequently offered an official fight by UFC President Dana White. Both claim to have accepted that offer, but McGregor has stipulated he’s only interested if it happens this year.

Whatever the case, Diaz doesn’t seem particularly interested in this matchup.

The fan favorite lightweight and welterweight star has history with both men, of course. He’s twice shared the Octagon with McGregor, winning their first encounter by submission and losing their second via decision. While he’s never fought Poirier, he was briefly scheduled to fight the lightweight star in late 2018, but the bout never came to fruition.

Speaking on Twitter on Tuesday, Diaz downplayed a potential McGregor vs. Poirier rematch, claiming to have already beaten both men.

Let’s don’t get it twisted I already smoked these 2 now they play fighting … pic.twitter.com/aDx83oE997 — Nathan Diaz (@NateDiaz209) October 13, 2020

“Let’s don’t get it twisted I already smoked these 2 now they play fighting,” Diaz wrote in a Tweet that included a poster for McGregor and Poirier’s potential rematch.

Not long thereafter, Diaz posted another, more cryptic Tweet, that seemed to imply he’s interested in fighting at 165 pounds—between the lightweight and welterweight division.

165 Lbs 👊🏼 — Nathan Diaz (@NateDiaz209) October 13, 2020

Nate Diaz has not fought since late 2019, when he was defeated by Jorge Masvidal in the UFC’s first and only “BMF” title fight. He was briefly linked to an early 2021 rematch with Masvidal, but that plan seems to have fizzled out.