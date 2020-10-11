Impa Kasanganay reacts after falling victim to one of the greatest KOs in UFC history

UFC middleweight Impa Kasanganay reacted after falling victim to one of the greatest knockouts in UFC history by Joaquin Buckley.

Kasanganay is a top prospect from Dana White’s Contender Series and after beating Maki Pitolo in his UFC debut this summer in Vegas, much was expected of him coming into this bout against Buckley. With Buckley coming off of a brutal KO loss to Kevin Holland in his own UFC debut, the oddsmakers pegged Kasanganay as a huge betting favorite here.

However, we all know that anything can happen in an MMA fight, and that’s exactly what happened on Saturday night on Fight Island. In one of the craziest knockouts you’ll ever see, Buckley finished Kasanganay in the second round with a spinning back kick. Following the event, Kasanagnay took to his Instagram to release an extremely classy statement.

https://www.instagram.com/p/CGLyNIkJxKV/

@newmansa94 God bless you. It was an honor to step in the Octagon with you and to do what I love. Safe travels to you and your team Beautiful shot. Way to fight. I will improve. To the @ufc and all staff members thank you for making fight Island a possibility . You are a top notch organization. I know the best is yet to come. God is great and He has never failed me. Never will. He’s so faithful. I look forward to to the opportunity to getting back into the Octagon. Back to work. God bless you. Thank you to my Dad such a blessing to have you in my corner , @nanucosta , and @bryan_barberena for cornering you had me prepared. Thank you so to my @gymotribe for working with me. You all have a special place in my heart. The best is yet to come. • • “Yet what we suffer now is nothing compared to the glory he will reveal to us later.” ‭‭Romans‬ ‭8:18‬ ‭NLT‬‬ • • – Love Tshilobo #ufcfightisland5

What do you think of the response from Impa Kasanganay following this crazy KO loss?