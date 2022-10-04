Joe Rogan discusses what “changed everything” for Charles Oliveira and turned him into a “ferocious assassin”

Joe Rogan is discussing what ‘changed everything’ for Charles Oliveira and turned him into a ‘ferocious assassin’.

It will be Charles Oliveira (33-8 MMA) vs Islam Makhachev (22-1 MMA) battling it out at UFC 280 for the vacant lightweight throne. UFC 280 takes place on Saturday, October 22nd at the Etihad Arena in Yas Island, Abu Dhabi.

- Advertisement -

Oliveira, 32, is coming into the Octagon on an 11 fight winning streak. The latest victory for ‘do Bronx’ was against Justin Gaethje (23-4 MMA) in May of this year at UFC 274.

Makhachev, 31, has had 10 victories in a row coming into UFC 280. The Dagestan last beat Bobby Green (29-13 MMA) in February of this year.

- Advertisement -

Oliveira, prior to his 11 consecutive wins, had his ups and downs in the cage but has become unstoppable since the summer of 2018.

Speaking on ‘The Joe Rogan Experience’, UFC color commentator, Rogan, discussed the upcoming fight and what he believes changed Oliveira (h/t Sportskeeda):

“Something happened to him and that’s a great example of judging a guy by his losses. If you look at his losses to Cub Swanson, if you look at his losses to Paul Felder, you’re like, there’s no way this guy is the best in the world. Something happened and I think they said that it’s the birth of his daughter. When his kid was born, he just changed everything. He just became like this ferocious f**king assasin!”

- Advertisement -

Continuing Rogan said:

“There’s no one who’s been like that. You see one version of them that kind of has a little bit of quit in them and then a version that is unstoppable.”

Do you agree with Joe Rogan’s assessment of the Brazilian? Will you be watching UFC 280 and who’s your pick to take home the belt?

Share your thoughts in the comment section PENN Nation!

- Advertisement -