Anthony Smith reveals health complications following leg surgery have postponed his UFC return

Anthony Smith is revealing health complications he suffered following leg surgery.

Smith, (36-17 MMA) last fought in July of this year at UFC 277 where he went down to defeat against Magomed Ankalaev (17-1 MMA).

Following the bout, ‘Lionheart’, had to undergo surgery for a broken leg.

Speaking about the surgery and his overall health, Smith revealed on ‘The Fighter vs. The Writer’ his current status and his potential return to the Octagon saying (h/t MMAFighting):

“To be honest with you, I’m kind of a mess right now. The ankle itself and the leg is healing up nicely so I’ve been off of crutches for about a week now. So I’ve been on my own two feet for about a week. Started physical therapy yesterday. It’s always a struggle when you’re not used to using it and my balance is off and it’s not as strong. Just that same old battle.”

Continuing Anthony Smith said:

“I don’t even know if I’ve mentioned it too much but the night before I went to Paris (for UFC Paris), I had a weird allergic reaction to some meds. It was pretty hairy there for a little while. It was a really bad anaphylactic reaction. I was losing my airway, I couldn’t swallow. I was having a tough time breathing. Kind of barely got to the hospital in time before things got too rough. Then after I got back from Paris, they found a blood clot in my leg. So I’ve been battling this blood clot for a while.”

Discussing complications with his health Smith said:

“When I got back from Paris, I had a lot of pain in my leg but not where the injury was. So my wife is a nurse and she’s like ‘you’ve got a blood clot’ and I’m like no, you’re godd*** crazy. Not a chance. I’m young, I’m healthy, I’m active. No way. But apparently that has nothing to do with it. So they go in and they find it and they’re like you’re good to go home. I remember thinking that was weird the way they said that like ‘you’re good to go home.’ As if some reason, I wouldn’t have been.”

Elaborating on the seriousness of blood clots, the fighter continued:

“So I go home and I jump in my vehicle and it’s already hooked up to my trailer and I just dip. I went to Wyoming. Went and rode my Razors up in the mountains and probably a quarter of the way there the doctor calls me ‘we need to get you back in the hospital, we’re going to do this, this and this.’ I’m like I’m not even close, what are you talking about? They’re like where are you? I tell them I’m on my way to Wyoming and they flipped out. They only let me leave because they thought I was going home, not leaving the state.”

Anthony Smith admitted he was put on oral blood thinners and required to do two injections in his stomach daily. Doctors have ordered him to avoid almost all physical activity until he can clear the blood clot from his leg.

“It’s a pretty big deal and I didn’t really know that. You don’t really think about those kinds of issues when you’re my age, when you’re healthy and active.”

“Now I’m extremely versed in blood clots. You definitely don’t want one of those kicking off into your lungs or your brain or your heart. Blood clots don’t just go away overnight. It’s a long ordeal typically. Your body has to absorb it, that takes time and the blood thinners, you can’t really do anything on blood thinners. You can’t take any shots to the head out of fear of brain bleeds. I can’t even get massages because they don’t want to dislodge it and send that son of a b**** straight to my lungs or something. That would be a problem. You just never know what can happen. So that sucks.”

As for when he expects to return to fighting, the Nebraskan said:

“Initially before the blood clot, I was hoping to fight in January. It’s probably a little bit optimistic but it’s possible. But the blood clot issue really set me back. I don’t actually know when I’ll be able to do all that stuff again because it’s on its own timeline. It does its own thing.”

“Your body just has to absorb it and that could take a month. It could take six months. It could be longer. I don’t know. I hope it’s sooner rather than later obviously. It’s been kind of a rough year for me to be honest with you.”

Concluding Smith admitted his struggles saying:

“It’s like I’m just getting f***ed around every corner. I try to look at it as positively as possible. Maybe it’s just my turn. I’ve been super fortunate. I’ve grinded really hard and put a lot of work in and was super active for a lot of years. Maybe it’s just my turn to struggle a little bit.”

“Chris Weidman has always dealt with that his whole entire career. He’s kind of been injury ridden and struggled staying healthy and getting through camps healthy. I just bring him up because we’re such good friends so I know the intricacies of his career and his path. It could be worse. I could be battling through some of the things he’s battling through. Trying to keep a positive mindset about it. It’s tough when you’re in it.”

Indeed it does sound like Anthony Smith, 34, is struggling and unable to provide a timeline for his return to the Octagon.

Who would you like to see Smith get in the cage with upon his return?

Share your thoughts in the comment section PENN Nation!

