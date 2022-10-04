Ariel Helwani says “good sources” have informed him that Mark Zuckerberg did not rent out the UFC Apex last Saturday

Ariel Helwani is saying that ‘good sources’ have informed him that Mark Zuckerberg did not rent out the UFC Apex last Saturday, October 1st.

It is true that UFC Dana White did close UFC Vegas 61 off to media and fans alike and billionaire CEO Mark Zuckerberg and his wife did attend the event cageside.

- Advertisement -

Several fans and media speculated that Zuckerberg and company had booked out the Apex facility for their own private viewing.

Women’s strawweight, Mackenzie Dern, (12-3 MMA) actually told the media that Mark Zuckerberg had rented out the entire event:

- Advertisement -

“I know Mark Zuckerberg rented out the whole event.”

UFC President Dana White took to ‘Twitter’ in order to control the narrative saying:

“Zuckerberg did NOT rent out the UFC Apex. That’s total bullsh*t.”

At the event, Dana White did post a picture of Zuckerberg & himself saying:

- Advertisement -

“The Boss & The Zuck #UFC Vegas61”

Speaking about Zuckerberg’s presence at the UFC Apex, Helwani, during a recent episode of ‘The MMA Hour’ said (h/t MMANews):

“What I’m being told now, from good sources, is he did not rent it out. That he was invited, and it was the UFC’s decision, Dana White, in particular, to close it off to the media and to the fans so that he and some Facebook friends, executives… could enjoy it privately.”

According to Helwani, Zuckerberg did not rent out the UFC Apex.

Controversy is still swirling over what took place, and many believe the opposite of what Helwani is now saying. Regardless, media and fans were disappointed in not being able to attend the venue.

What do you believe?

Share your thoughts in the comment section PENN Nation!

- Advertisement -