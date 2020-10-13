Joaquin Buckley praises opponent Impa Kasanganay after brutal KO loss: “God has something great in store”

UFC middleweight Joaquin Buckley praised his opponent Impa Kasanganay after being on the wrong end of a highlight-reel spinning back kick KO.

Buckley landed the kick heard all around the world during the preliminary card of this past Saturday’s UFC Fight Island 5 card. After catching the left leg of Buckley after he threw a body kick, Kasanganay was caught a split second later with a ridiculous jump spinning back kick from Buckley that stunned him and knocked him out cold. It was one of the most incredible knockouts of all time and made Buckley become an overnight viral sensation.

In the wake of the knockout loss, Kasanganay has been extremely humble and was praised by UFC announcer Joe Rogan for the way he has handled defeat. Taking to Instagram, Buckley is now singing the praises of his opponent, too. “New Mansa” posted a photo of himself and Kasanganay at the airport after the fight and praised him for his attitude.

Joaquin Buckley: Nothing But Love For @impak5 He is not only a great fighter but a better man never showed any type of disrespect and never allowed himself to step out of his character. We’re both strong believers in God and I know that it was in Gods Plan. So I give all credit to God for the victory just like I gave him all the credit in my loss. It was a lesson he was teaching me inorder to prepare me for the moment I am in now. God has something Great in store for @impak5 #GodIsGreat #GodWillNeverFailYou #OnlyPropelYou

The respect between these two athletes in the wake of such an incredible moment has been really nice to see. You never know how someone will react to being on the wrong end of an insane KO, but Kasanganay has been making fans just for his positive spirit alone. As for Buckley, we’ll soon find out if he can capitalize on his newfound fame and attention.

