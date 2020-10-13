UFC heavyweight Marcin Tybura says his “big dream” is to rematch Derrick Lewis

UFC heavyweight Marcin Tybura has his eyes set on a rematch with Derrick Lewis following his recent winning streak.

The Polish star has certainly had a rollercoaster ride of a stint with the Ultimate Fighting Championship ever since he made his debut back in May 2016. Now, however, after three consecutive wins including a unanimous decision victory over Ben Rothwell this past weekend, Tybura wants to exact some revenge on the aforementioned “Black Beast”.

As reported by MMA Junkie, he had the following to say on the matter after his win on Fight Island.

“Right before this fight I was thinking, of course, about getting someone from the top 10 and the big dream for me is the rematch with Derrick Lewis,” Tybura said. “He’s No. 7 right now, I wouldn’t be a bad matchup for him. I think I’ve grown from our first fight and I was winning the first two rounds with him. I know that’s his style, and he’s doing it with all the guys, but I’m pretty sure I’ve grown a lot and it would be a good matchup for me.”

The two men squared off in February 2018 and after a competitive first few rounds, Lewis secured a TKO win in the third to kickstart a three-fight winning streak that led to him receiving a UFC Heavyweight Championship shot against Daniel Cormier.

Lewis is on a nice run of form himself after wins over Blagoy Ivanov, Ilir Latifi and Aleksei Oleinik, and he’ll attempt to make that four wins in a row when he takes on Curtis Blaydes in late November.

Does a heavyweight rematch between Marcin Tybura and Derrick Lewis appeal to you?