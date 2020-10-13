Tony Ferguson responds after Khabib Nurmagomedov suggests he is “finished” after getting “smashed” by Justin Gaethje

Tony Ferguson has responded to Khabib Nurmagomedov after ‘The Eagle’ recently suggested he is “finished” after getting “smashed” by Justin Gaethje.

‘El Cucuy’ squared off with Gaethje this past May at UFC 249 with hopes of reclaiming the promotions interim lightweight world title.

Tony Ferguson (25-4 MMA) had entered his bout with Justin Gaethje (22-2 MMA) on a twelve-fight win streak, so many fans and fighters had pegged him to defeat ‘The Highlight’.

However, that did not prove to be the case. Instead, Gaethje was able to batter Ferguson for the better portion of the opening four rounds, this before ultimately earning a TKO victory in round five.

Justin Gaethje is now set to square off with Khabib Nurmagomedov in the main event of UFC 254 on October 24.

Ahead of this month’s highly anticipated title clash, Tony Ferguson has made his intentions clear that he plans on fighting the winner.

‘The Eagle‘ recently dismissed Ferguson’s chances of another title shot in a recent interview.

“Tony Ferguson is finished now,” Nurmagomedov told ESPN. “He’s gonna come back, and someone gonna beat him again, I believe. Because when you take damage like this, you’re never going to be the same. Never. Even if you’re Tony Ferguson.”

Khabib Nurmagomedov continued:

“I like Tony Ferguson but he’s stupid guy, this is what I think. He keep talking about me. Why are you talking about me? Justin Gaethje just smashed your face, smash you everywhere. Why are you talking about me?”

This evening ‘El Cucuy’ responded to his longtime rival in Khabib with the following fiery statement.

@TeamKhabib @Justin_Gaethje I’ll see you soon, Fathead. You Can’t Run Well & Conditioning Sucks. Only reason you feel bad is because you did bad. I Own You, Chicken # 200k & 20Pushups For The Homeless. U Two Are Managed By @AliAbdelaziz00 I’ll Make It A Point To See You Both ⚔️🕶 pic.twitter.com/wBdb19pXo3 — Tony Ferguson (@TonyFergusonXT) October 13, 2020

This article first appeared on BJPENN.com on October 13, 2020