Pros react to what many fans are calling “the greatest KO in history” by Joaquin Buckley

Middleweight fighter Joaquin Buckley scored what many are calling “the greatest KO in history” at tonight’s UFC Fight Island 5 event.

Buckley (11-3 MMA) squared off with Impa Kasanganay on the preliminary portion of tonight’s fight card from Yas Island in Abu Dhabi.

The result was a sensational jumping spin kick finish that is sure to live on UFC highlight reels for years to come.

In the contests second round, Joaquin Buckley threw a kick which was caught by his opponent in Impa Kasanganay. ‘New Mansa’ promptly responded by throwing a reverse jumping spin kick which sent Impa crashing to the Octagon canvas.

THE MOST UNBELIEVABLE KO IN UFC HISTORY 🤯 #UFCFightIsland5 pic.twitter.com/O7BOJg8h9c — UFC (@ufc) October 10, 2020

Obviously Buckley’s tremendous finish spawned a plethora of reactions on social media, with many fans dubbing his knockout victory over Kasanganay as “the greatest KO in UFC history”.

Check out how the pros reacted to Buckley’s jaw-dropping victory below:

That shit is 55 Gs not 50 there’s levels in fashion — Chito Vera (@chitoveraUFC) October 10, 2020

Hang time head kick? #UFCFightIsland5 — Niko Price (@Nikohybridprice) October 10, 2020

That was so wild. #UFCFightIsland5 — Tatiana Suarez (@tatianaufc) October 10, 2020

That may be better than the showtime kick — Belal Muhammad (@bullyb170) October 10, 2020

That move.

That’s 50 G’s! — Israel Adesanya (@stylebender) October 10, 2020

More reactions to what was possibly the greatest KO in UFC history by

Shessshhh dope kick ! #UFCFightIsland5 — Derek Brunson (@DerekBrunson) October 10, 2020

Wowwwwww what a finish!!!! I did not see that one coming 😳 that’s 50k for sure #UFCFightIsland5 — Michael Chiesa (@MikeMav22) October 10, 2020

I mean I’ve seen some shit in mma, but that may be the craziest knockout ever!!!! Dude got some bonus money coming his way!!!! — Daniel Cormier (@dc_mma) October 10, 2020

