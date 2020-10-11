Pros react to what many fans are calling “the greatest KO in history” by Joaquin Buckley

By
Chris Taylor
-
Joe Rogan

Middleweight fighter Joaquin Buckley scored what many are calling “the greatest KO in history” at tonight’s UFC Fight Island 5 event.

Buckley (11-3 MMA) squared off with Impa Kasanganay on the preliminary portion of tonight’s fight card from Yas Island in Abu Dhabi.

The result was a sensational jumping spin kick finish that is sure to live on UFC highlight reels for years to come.

In the contests second round, Joaquin Buckley threw a kick which was caught by his opponent in Impa Kasanganay. ‘New Mansa’ promptly responded by throwing a reverse jumping spin kick which sent Impa crashing to the Octagon canvas.

Obviously Buckley’s tremendous finish spawned a plethora of reactions on social media, with many fans dubbing his knockout victory over Kasanganay as “the greatest KO in UFC history”.

Check out how the pros reacted to Buckley’s jaw-dropping victory below:

More reactions to what was possibly the greatest KO in UFC history by

Who would you like to see Joaquin Buckley fight next following what many are calling “the greatest KO in UFC history” at tonight’s event on Yas Island? Share your thoughts in the comments section PENN Nation!

This article first appeared on BJPENN.com on October 10, 2020