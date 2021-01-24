Joanne Calderwood issues statement following decision win over Jessica Eye at UFC 257

UFC women’s strawweight Joanne Calderwood issued a statement following her unanimous decision win over Jessica Eye at UFC 257.

In the pre-fight to the pair’s pay-per-view main card bout at UFC 257, Calderwood promised to punch Eye in the face, and she accomplished all that and more in the fight. The Las Vegas-trained fighter took it to Eye for the full 15 minutes, punching and kicking her all over en route to a unanimous decision win. It was a big fight for Calderwood, who lost in upset fashion to Jennifer Maia in her last fight. She needed a good fight against Eye to prove her worth to the champion Valentina Shevchenko, and she did that. With the win over Eye, Calderwood is back to being a title contender.

Taking to her social media following the fight, Calderwood issued a statement about the battle. Check out what Calderwood wrote on her Instagram following the fight.

What an experience to be back in front of a crowd and to get back in the W column. So many peeps to thank but il start with the guys in my corner @bigwoodmma702 @johnguns @saiyanstriking @dannyrube thank you so much for being there for me the past week and a half across the other side of the world. The biggest thank you to @wabudhabi for making an amazing fight week and treating all of us fighters so well! And last but not least @danawhite and all of the @ufc staff you guys truly make our jobs so much easier and a pleasure to perform for #ufc257

Shevchenko seems likely to face No. 1 contender Jessica Andrade in her next fight, so Calderwood may have to fight one more time if she wants to cement her place in the title picture. Looking at the UFC women’s flyweight rankings, fights against Katlyn Chookagian, Lauren Murphy, and even a rematch with Maia make sense next.

What do you think is next for Joanne Calderwood after beating Jessica Eye at UFC 257?