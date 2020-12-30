Joanne Calderwood excited to punch Jessica Eye in the face and make her bleed at UFC 257

UFC women’s flyweight contender Joanne Calderwood says she is excited to punch rival Jessica Eye in the face and make her bleed at UFC 257.

Calderwood meets Eye at UFC 257, which is set for January 23 on Fight Island in Abu Dhabi. Calderwood is the No. 7 ranked women’s flyweight while Eye is ranked No. 6, so this is an important matchup between top-10 ranked 125lbers. But for Scotland’s Calderwood, it’s more than just a fight. For her, this matchup with Eye is personal.

Speaking to James Lynch of Line Movement, Calderwood explained why this fight means so much to her and why she wants to punch Eye in the face so badly.

"There's so much violence in me that I just want to take out on her face" 👿 Joanne Calderwood didn't hold back with @LynchOnSports regarding #UFC257 opponent Jessica Eye Full interview: https://t.co/zT1xxRItau pic.twitter.com/bcI6xYkmPg — Line_Movement (@Line_Movement) December 29, 2020

“It’s going to make the fight even better because I know she doesn’t like me and I don’t like her, and I know a lot of people don’t like her. So I’m just seeing it as I’m the lucky one who gets to punch her come fight night and get paid for it. There’s so much violence and aggression in me that I just want to take out on her face. So I can see when I picture it I’m just on top of her and seeing lots of blood and just doing what I can to get that win and to make her bleed on the way to that win,” Calderwood said.

Calderwood (14-5) was set to fight UFC women’s flyweight champion for the belt this past summer, but after Shevchenko was injured and the fight was pushed back until the winter, Calderwood instead decided to take a fight against Jennifer Maia instead, and she lost that fight in the first round. The positive is that the women’s flyweight division isn’t especially deep, so another couple wins and Calderwood will be right back at the top of the weight class, and a win over her rival Eye would help her in her pursuit of the belt. As for Eye (15-8, 1 NC), she’s coming off of a loss to Cynthia Calvillo, but overall she is one of the top women’s flyweights with a 4-2 UFC record.

Who do you think wins, Joanne Calderwood or Jessica Eye?