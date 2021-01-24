Nate Diaz calls out Dustin Poirier: “I’m training to whoop ur ass next”

UFC superstar Nate Diaz called out Dustin Poirier, tweeting at the lightweight star and saying to him, “I’m going to whoop your ass next.”

The entire MMA world was watching UFC 257, with a blockbuster main event rematch between Poirier and Conor McGregor. After a quick start to the fight, McGregor began to have trouble walking due to brutal low kicks from Poirier, and “The Diamond” was eventually able to knock McGregor out in the second round for the biggest win of his career. The win puts Poirier in the driver’s seat to fight for the UFC lightweight title against someone in his next fight.

Following the win over McGregor, fans and media are already curious as to who he will fight next. Some of the suggested bouts for Poirier thus far include a trilogy fight against McGregor, which would be an easy sell; a rematch with the champion Nurmagomedov if he deems Poirier worthy enough to fight again; a fresh fight against UFC newcomer Michael Chandler; and a battle against Brazilian jiu-jitsu ace Charles Oliveira. They are all good options, but now a new one has emerged as Diaz has taken to social media to call Poirier out.

A fight between Poirier and Diaz would be an absolute blockbuster pay-per-view for the UFC. As soon as Diaz took to his Twitter to make the call out of Poirier, fans went crazy and started telling him how much they wanted to see him fight. Check out what Diaz wrote to Poirier on his social media below.

I’m training to whoop ur ass next.

Keep tuned as Poirier is likely to respond on his social media. And who knows, maybe Nurmagomedov or McGregor might have something to say as well.

Do you want to see Nate Diaz vs. Dustin Poirier next?