Jessica Andrade drops timeline for potential Valentina Shevchenko fight

Top contender Jessica Andrade dropped a timeline for a potential fight against UFC women’s flyweight champion Valentina Shevchenko in 2021.

Andrade, the former UFC women’s strawweight champion, made her flyweight debut back at UFC Fight Island 6 in October and knocked out former title challenger Katlyn Chookagian with a nasty body shot. UFC president Dana White praised Andrade following the fight and hinted that she could be next in line to fight Shevchenko. Thus far that fight has not been booked but it appears it’s the direction the UFC is headed.

Speaking to UFC.com, Andrade dropped a timeline for a potential fight against Shevchenko. According to Andrade, March or April of next year seems realistic. The Brazilian said she is headed to Las Vegas early in the next year to learn English and will do some training at the Performance Institute before the Shevchenko fight.

“I’ll probably go to Las Vegas in January or February to spend a season learning English and working with the staff at the UFC Performance Institute, I think this will be very important for my career and life. We will see if this fight happens in March or April,” Andrade said.

Andrade also said that she was happy to hear that White liked her performance against Chookagian. The UFC bossman has always been high on Andrade while she has traversed through three different weight classes in the UFC, and it’s not different now that she’s at flyweight, a division where she believes she can become champion.

“I am very happy, Dana was very nice in his comments. And I think he’s right, I’m really a problem for her. I respect her a lot, I know she has been a very imposing champion and is very difficult to beat, but I believe that my game is very dangerous for her fighting style,” Andrade said.

How excited are you to see Jessica Andrade fight Valentina Shevchenko?