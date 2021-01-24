Tyron Woodley vs. Vicente Luque added to UFC 260

An exciting welterweight bout between Tyron Woodley and Vicente Luque is the latest addition to the upcoming UFC 260 pay-per-view in March.

ESPN’s Brett Okamoto was the first to reveal that Woodley will take on Luque at UFC 260. The card takes place on March 27 and features a main event between UFC heavyweight champion Stipe Miocic and Francis Ngannou. The co-main event sees UFC bantamweight champion Petr Yan taking on No. 1 contender Aljamain Sterling. Woodley and Luque are two of the top-15 welterweights in the sport and their addition to the event is a welcome addition to the event’s undercard. Here’s the report:

Per sources, UFC finalizing Tyron Woodley (@TWooodley) vs. Vicente Luque (@VicenteLuqueMMA) for March 27. What you guys think of this one? pic.twitter.com/CSXP6v1wvg — Brett Okamoto (@bokamotoESPN) January 24, 2021

Woodley (19-6-1) is coming off of a devastating TKO loss to Colby Covington back in September in a contest where he suffered a fight-ending rib injury in the fifth round. Overall, Woodley has lost three straight fights. He also dropped decisions to UFC welterweight champion Kamaru Usman and top contender Gilbert Burns during his losing skid. Not to mention, he hasn’t won a fight since a submission win over Darren Till in September 2018 at UFC 228. Losing to Luque could be a must-fight win for him.

Luque (19-7-1) is one of the most underrated welterweights in the UFC right now. He’s 12-3 overall in the UFC and 11 of his wins have come by stoppage. In his most recent outing, we saw Luque KO Randy Brown last August. He also had a KO win over Niko Price at UFC 249 last May. Overall, Luque has won eight of his last nine fights overall. He continues to ascend up the welterweight rankings and a win over Woodley would be exactly what he needs to prove that he’s a legitimate top-10 fighter.

