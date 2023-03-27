Jared Gordon believes Paddy Pimblett’s call for a rematch shows ‘The Baddy’ thought he won: “I get why he’s angry”

UFC lightweight contender Jared Gordon has a theory on why Paddy Pimblett wants a rematch.

‘The Baddy’ and ‘Flash’ faced off at UFC 282 in December as the co-main event. Heading into the contest, the British star was riding a wave of hype. Thanks to multiple finishes, as well as his partnership with Barstool Sports, Pimblett seemed on his road to stardom.

He then hit a massive road bump in the form of Jared Gordon. At UFC 282, Pimblett struggled as the New York native controlled long stretches of the contest. However, the Scouser ultimately picked up the victory by a controversial unanimous decision. At the time, Gordon, and many others felt that he deserved the judge’s nod.

Over the last few months, Paddy Pimblett has been quiet as to a return. The British star injured his ankle in round one of the contest and isn’t expected to be in the octagon until later this year. However, whenever he does return, Pimblett could be in a rematch with Gordon.

The lightweight prospect recently called for the rematch on his YouTube channel. He stated:

“I want to punch his head in toward the end of the year. I am going to run it back, I hope he beats Bobby Green, because I’ll snap his arm for him in a round. Had a boxing match with him and I still won, because you’re s—. I hope he watched this. You’re f—ing dogs—. At my worst, you couldn’t beat me at your best. Injured, everything going wrong, and you couldn’t beat me on my worst day. And I beat you on your best, because you’re a little bum.”

Jared Gordon responds to Paddy Pimblett’s callout

Just a few short hours after those comments, Jared Gordon responded to Paddy Pimblett on social media. There, the lightweight contender stated that ‘The Baddy’ likely feels like he lost to him.

With that in mind, a call for a rematch makes sense. Gordon also noted that he headed into the fight with Pimblett with an injured ankle, but didn’t mention it.

Funny thing is going into this fight I had an ankle injury as well, documented by UFC. I couldn’t walk for weeks after our fight too. I get why he’s angry. He knows I won. Like the rest of the world… https://t.co/Xnm2xtJ2K5 — Jared Gordon (@JFlashGordonMMA) March 26, 2023

“Funny thing is going into this fight I had an ankle injury as well, documented by UFC. I couldn’t walk for weeks after our fight too. I get why he’s angry. He knows I won. Like the rest of the world…”

What do you make of these comments? Do you want to see Paddy Pimblett vs. Jared Gordon 2? Sound off in the comment section below PENN Nation!