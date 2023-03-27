Jorge Masvidal doubts Colby Covington will get the next title shot after he “breaks” Gilbert Burns’ face at UFC 287: “Colby is only a champion of calling cops”

Jorge Masvidal doesn’t expect Colby Covington to get the next title shot, regardless of what Dana White has said.

After Covington weighed in as the backup fighter at UFC 286, Dana White said ‘Chaos’ would be next for Leon Edwards. Yet, the Brit has continuously said Covington doesn’t deserve it and he won’t take the fight. But, even after those comments from Edwards, White has doubled down on Covington getting the next title shot.

Although White has been adamant that Covington is next, Masvidal is confident once he breaks Gilbert Burns’ face at UFC 287 he will secure the next title shot.

“I love Dana but Dana says a lot of things, man. History says one thing. Whoever makes the most noise when they fight, whoever f*****g sells the most pay-per-views and whoever fans want to see at the end of the day, that’s what will get the title shot,” Masvidal said on The MMA Hour. “On top of that, as I recall, champions have always called the shots. Colby is only a champion of calling the cops, that cocksucking b***h. P***y a*s motherf****r. So, I’m going to continue to do me, I’m going to go out there and break Gilbert’s face and Leon will call my name out and I’ll fight Leon for this belt and that’s it. Colby can just sit in the timeout box until I call his a*s up to fight me again.”

Leon Edwards and his team have been vocal in saying they want to fight Jorge Masvidal should he win due to their backstory. So, perhaps if ‘Gamebred’ does finish Burns in a highlight-reel fashion he may convince White to pass over Covington.

Masvidal is on a three-fight losing skid and is coming off a loss to Covington his last time out, which is no doubt playing a role in all this. But he is confident he will eventually avenge that after he faces Edwards next time out.

