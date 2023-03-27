Jorge Masvidal slams Khamzat Chimaev after calling for UFC title shot: “You missed weight by 8.5 pounds get the f*ck out of here”

UFC welterweight contender Jorge Masvidal has a message for Khamzat Chimaev.

The welterweight division is currently in a state of flux. Earlier this month in the main event of UFC 286, Leon Edwards defeated Kamaru Usman by a majority decision. With the victory, ‘Rocky’ retained his welterweight gold, but there wasn’t any time for celebrating.

In the post-fight press conference, Dana White stated that Colby Covington would get the next title shot at 170 pounds. However, just days later, Edwards stated he would refuse to fight ‘Chaos’. As champion, the Brit stated that he has a say in who he fights, and Covington doesn’t deserve the next title shot.

As a result, many welterweights have decided to shoot their shot for a title shot and that includes Khamzat Chimaev. ‘Borz’ has been out of action since a win over Kevin Holland last September, but famously missed weight badly. Chimaev wasn’t even supposed to face ‘Trailblazer’ either, as he was originally slated to face Nate Diaz but the bout fell apart.

Nonetheless, the Chechen has called for title shots at not only welterweight but middleweight. That sort of talk seems to have gotten under the skin of Jorge Masvidal. On The MMA Hour with Ariel Helwani, ‘Gamebred’ blasted Chimaev for his constant callouts.

“He missed weight by 8.5 pounds get the f*ck out of here.” Jorge Masvidal stated on The MMA Hour regarding Khamzat Chimaev. “You’re still talking about how nobody wants to fight you, go make weight before you talk about fighting. That’s the first thing you know. Don’t do steroids, and make the f*cking weight you agreed upon as a man. You’re going to miss by 8 pounds and think it’s all cool and you can call people out? Get the f*ck out.”

He continued, “I saw a comment of him calling out [Alex] Pereira, like who the f*ck are you? This is the world champion and you don’t even have a f*cking win over a top-15 guy. Get the f*ck out of here at 185. Go f*cking be like the rest of us, go put on your hard hat, go put in your mouthpiece, and get to work… Go fight and then talk.”

