Jared Cannonier downplays age concerns heading into Israel Adesanya fight: “I’m not a 38-year-old fighter, I’m a level 38 badass”

UFC middleweight Jared Cannonier isn’t worried about his age heading into his fight with Israel Adesanya.

‘Killa Gorilla’ is set to face the UFC middleweight champion next week at UFC 276. He earned the title opportunity following his brutal knockout of Derek Brunson in February. Furthermore, the bout will be the first time that Cannonier has fought for a UFC championship in his career.

Ahead of the matchup, Jared Cannonier is a massive underdog, for a variety of reasons. While Israel Adesanya is a dominant champion, many are also questioning the challenger’s age. While he doesn’t look it, Cannonier is 38 years old.

However, he’s not worried about his age at all. Jared Cannonier discussed his fight with Israel Adesanya in an interview with Sports Illustrated. In the interview, the 38-year-old revealed that he views his age as more of an advantage than a cause for concern.

“I’m not a 38-year-old UFC fighter, I’m a level 38 f*cking badass,” Cannonier says. “People perceive the 20s as their zenith, but that’s when people do the most stupid-ass s*it. Youth doesn’t equate to wisdom. I feel great now and I’m so much smarter. I’m growing older and getting better. I want to be a swole-ass, chiseled 80-year-old with a gray ‘fro.” (h/t Sports Illustrated)

Jared Cannonier continued, “I’ve acquired enough wisdom to know I’m in this position and I’ve got work to do. I’ve taken the bumps, the bruises, and the losses. I’m here to shoot for the stars, to try for this win. If I fall short, it’s a lesson to learn—not a reason to quit… I’m coming to throw some heat, make him miss, neutralize his game plan, and impose mine. We’ll see what Israel brings out of me. My goal is to get the win as quickly as possible.”

What do you think about Jared Cannonier’s comments? Do you think he’ll defeat Israel Adesanya at UFC 276? Sound off in the comments below!