Israel Adesanya plans a “spectacular” performance against Jared Cannonier, vows it will be like Anderson Silva vs. Forrest Griffin

Israel Adesanya is expecting to put on a clinic in the main event of UFC 276 on July 2.

Adesanya is set to defend his middleweight title against Jared Cannonier in what should be a tough test for the champ. However, throughout fight camp, he has vowed he will earn a stoppage win and now has taken it a step further.

Speaking on his YouTube channel, Adesanya said he will have a spectacular and it will resemble Anderson Silva’s title defense against Forrest Griffin.

“This is going to be spectacular,” Adesanya said. “Think UFC 101, Anderson Silva vs. Forrest Griffin. Like, I’m just going to be in the zone. I don’t care, stay tuned.”

If Adesanya does just that it would arguably be the best performance of his career as Silva’s win over Griffin is one of the best of all-time. The Brazilian dominated Griffin from start to finish and toyed with him on the feet on route to a first-round KO win. So far, the closest thing Adesanya has in his career is his first-round KO over Derek Brunson, but to do it in a title fight would be much different.

Israel Adesanya (22-1) is coming off the decision win over Robert Whittaker at UFC 271 in February to defend his belt after defeating Marvin Vettori back in June to get back into the win column after a loss to Jan Blachowicz for the light heavyweight title. Before the loss, he had beaten Paulo Costa and Yoel Romero to defend his title after winning the strap with a KO victory over Whittaker.

Jared Cannonier (15-5) is on a two-fight win streak after knocking out Derek Brunson in a violent fashion back at UFC 271. Prior to that, he edged out a five-round decision over Kelvin Gastelum to get back into the win column after losing to Whittaker. He’s currently 5-1 at middleweight and looks to hand Adesanya his first UFC loss in the division.

Do you think Israel Adesanya will beat Jared Cannonier at UFC 276?

