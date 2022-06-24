Chael Sonnen pleas with “Fight Gods” to have Tommy Fury pull out, and Jake Paul face Tyron Woodley: “I’d laugh and laugh”

Chael Sonnen wants to see Jake Paul vs. Tyron Woodley 3, mainly because he believes it would be funny.

‘The Problem Child’ has been out of the ring since his December 2021 rematch with ‘The Chosen One’. While their first outing in August 2021 ended in a controversial split decision, there was no mystery for the second fight. Paul viciously knocked out Woodley in round six.

However, the rematch wasn’t originally meant to be. The YouTuber-turned-boxer was supposed to face Tommy Fury on that night in December. However, weeks before the contest, ‘TNT’ pulled out.

Now, the two are set to run it back. Tommy Fury announced on social media earlier this week that he’d be fighting Jake Paul in August. Thus, ending the mystery of who the YouTuber was going to face in his next outing. Names such as Mike Tyson, Anderson Silva, and Michael Bisping were all rumored for Paul’s return.

It’s safe to say that Chael Sonnen isn’t as impressed with the booking. ‘The Bad Guy’ took to Twitter to release a short video discussing the fight announcement. It seems that Sonnen would rather see Jake Paul fight Tyron Woodley again than face off with Tommy Fury.

Not because the former MMA fighter really wants to see the trilogy. Rather, because he believes it would be funny.

If I had it MY way… pic.twitter.com/QIVrPZ7ePT — Chael Sonnen (@ChaelSonnen) June 24, 2022

“If I’m owed anything by this sport if I have any favor to call into the fight gods. I want Fury to pull out against Paul at the last minute, and I want Tyron Woodley to fight him again. If anything can go my way, to make me sit back with a big old stogie and cross my feet and just laugh and laugh, that’s it.”

What do you think about Chael Sonnen’s comments? Do you want to see Tommy Fury vs. Jake Paul? Sound off in the comments below!