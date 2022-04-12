Jared Cannonier gives prediction for upcoming Israel Adesanya fight: “I’m turning Izzy Adesanya into Easy Adesanya”

Jared Cannonier has given his prediction for his upcoming fight with UFC middleweight champion Israel Adesanya.

‘Killa Gorilla’ was last seen in action at UFC 271 in February this year. Cannonier faced off with fellow contender Derek Brunson and won the bout via second-round knockout. Following the fight, the 38-year-old was given the seal of approval by Dana White to receive a title shot next.

While no fight between Adesanya and Cannonier has been booked, the contender noted that it’s been aimed for July. Prior to his fight with Brunson, ‘Killa Gorilla’ said he was going to turn “Blonde Brunson” into “Blood Brunson”. It was a promise he lived up to with his second-round stoppage.

Jared Cannonier has now given a new prediction in an interview with The Schmo. This time, he’s stating that he’s going to make Adesanya look like easy work. The 38-year-old is determined to make the most of his title opportunity this summer. While he doesn’t yet have an official date, he’s willing to do whatever it takes to get the victory.

advertisement - continue reading below advertisement - continue reading below

“I certainly did, I certainly did [live up to his last prediction]. I’ve actually come up with a new prediction for this one. I’m going to turn Izzy Adesanya into Easy Adesanya….No [I don’t have an exact fight date], but I’ve heard through the grapevine that it’s going down. I am next. Izzy is also a man of his word. From what I’ve seen, he has the ability to choose his next fights, and he has chosen me like I’m some sort of Pokemon or something. Hey man, whatever it takes for me to get in there and get my shot at the title.”

What do you think about Jared Cannonier’s comments? Are you picking him to defeat Israel Adesanya when they match up later this year?