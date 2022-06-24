Mackenzie Dern interested in interim title fight with Weili Zhang: “That would be a great fight”

If Carla Esparza isn’t interested in fighting Weili Zhang, Mackenzie Dern would love to.

‘Magnum’ is fresh off a victory over Joanna Jędrzejczyk earlier this month at UFC 275. Following the knockout win, Zhang called for a fight with the champion later this year. While Dana White confirmed that he will make the fight, Esparza later said the challenger will go on her timeline.

Specifically, Carla Esparza will be unable to make the targeted October date for the fight. Furthermore, she also stated that she believes that Marina Rodriguez, not Weili Zhang, deserves the shot.

With all of the confusion at the top of 115-pounds, Mackenzie Dern would like to clear things up. In an interview with MMAJunkie, the Brazilian called for an interim title fight with Weili Zhang. Dern was last seen in the octagon defeating Tecia Torres via split decision at UFC 273 in April.

“If they do have an interim title I would like to be in there. Fight Zhang Weili or whoever it will be. I’m definitely interested in that, I’m ready. I’m talking with Mick [Maynard]. I even sent a message to Dana [White]. I’m like, ‘Hey Dana, I’m ready whoever it is, I’m ready.’ My manager Tim [Simpson] from Paradigm. A lot of names have been thrown out: Yan Xiaonan, Rose, Zhang Weili has been thrown out in the past, so I’m not sure how serious they are about that. But definitely, I would be ready for any of those girls.” (h/t MMAJunkie)

Mackenzie Dern continued, “Zhang Weili continues to show she can throw crazy stuff at you and you need to be prepared. I hope to face her eventually, I think that would be a great fight. I don’t think she’s ever fought someone with my jiu-jitsu caliber, but definitely, it would be great. We’ll see what happens.”

