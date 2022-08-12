Jamahal Hill disappointed with Jiri Prochazka vs. Glover Teixeira December booking: “It’s what we expected, but damn”

UFC light-heavyweight contender Jamahal Hill is unhappy with the current top of the division.

‘Sweet Dreams’ is fresh off a knockout victory over Thiago Santos at UFC Vegas 59 last weekend. The win was his third finish in a row. Hill had previously scored first-round knockouts over Johnny Walker and Jimmy Crute.

Following the victory, the 31-year-old discussed his want for a title shot. However, the UFC has instead decided to go in a different route. Earlier this week, the promotion reportedly settled on Jiri Prochazka’s first title defense.

The newly-crowned UFC light-heavyweight champion is reportedly set to face Glover Teixeira at UFC 282 in December. It’ll be a rematch of their outing from UFC 275 in June, where Prochazka won by submission. Now, the two are set to run it back at the end of the year.

That news hasn’t settled well with Jamahal Hill, as he explained in an interview with Sportskeeda. The Michigan-native admitted that the rematch was something he expected. However, the timeline is quite frustrating for the contender, as he will have to wait for his own crack at gold.

Jamahal Hill also went on to explain that this timeline shows the issue with immediate rematches. The champion and the Brazilian will have spent a year battling at the top of the division. That sort of matchmaking leaves contenders such as Hill on the outside looking in.

“It’s what we expected, but damn, December? A whole year of fighting the same f*cking person. Yeah, I want it – don’t get it wrong. I’m cool with Glover getting the rematch. I wanted Glover to get the rematch. But I thought they would’ve at least got it out of the way by like the fall or some sh*t. Like, Dec. 10, that’s what? It’s like four months [away], and when’d they fight? They fought in May, right?” (h/t MMAJunkie)

Jamahal Hill continued, “So they fought three months ago and now you need a four-month camp? Come on, bro. Now, when it comes to sh*t like that, that is when immediate rematches start to become a problem, especially when you only had one and you lost in your first defense. That’s when those start to become a problem, because now, what about the rest of the division? I’m just sitting here now at No. 6. Now I have to just sit here pretty much or fight [opponents] behind me, which I’m supposed to fight behind me multiple times? Yeah, that’s irritating.”

