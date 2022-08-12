Jake Paul claps back after UFC President Dana White attempts to defend current fighter pay

Jake Paul has responded to UFC president Dana White’s attempts to defend fighter pay.

The discussion around UFC fighter pay has massively increased over the last few years. The conversation has been spurred on by figures such as ‘The Problem Child’. He has seemingly made it his mission to try and raise the promotion wages paid to fighters.

Unlike other sporting leagues such as the NFL and NBA where profits are split down the middle between executives and athletes, the UFC is different. The promotion routinely pays under 20% of proceeds to its fighters. That figure has been routinely defended by Dana White.

In a recent interview with GQ Sports, the UFC president again took aim at those who blasted fighter pay. White defended the pay in the interview, stating:

“You always have to have something to bitch about, I guess and fighters always want to make more money. Boxing is absolutely been destroyed because of money and all the things that go on. It’s never going to happen when I’m here, believe me, these guys get paid what they’re supposed to get paid. They eat what they kill. They get a percentage of the pay-per-view buys and the money is spread out amongst all the fighters.”

“If you don’t like it, there is a simple solution to this problem,” White continued. “Go start your own MMA organization, no barrier to entry, knock yourself out, pay them whatever you want to pay them. It’s been done before, how’s it worked out for other guys? Not well. Mind your business.”

Now, Jake Paul has gone to Twitter to blast Dana White. The YouTube star stated that no other sports league pays their athletes as poorly as the UFC. Paul also noted that the UFC always pumps up their own successes, but attributes none to the fighters.

No major sports organization pays its athletes as poorly as Dana White & UFC. If u don’t see that then you are one of Dana’s sheeps. They keep talking about selling out 21 events in a row but never talking about raising fighter pay, giving them healthcare & fair revenue split. https://t.co/ZdtV0MsrXk — Jake Paul (@jakepaul) August 12, 2022

