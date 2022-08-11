Jiri Prochazka vs. Glover Teixeira 2 set for UFC 282 in December

It seems that UFC light-heavyweight champion Jiri Prochazka will get his wish, and rematch Glover Teixeira.

The two first squared off in the main event of UFC 275 in June. The bout was the Brazilian’s first title defense after capturing the light-heavyweight scrap in October 2021, with a win over Jan Blachowicz. Teixeira also teased his fight with Prochazka could be his last.

At UFC 275, the two headliners put on one of the greatest fights of the year. Teixeira and Prochazka went back and forth for nearly five rounds. In the waning seconds of the last frame, the challenger scored a submission victory to claim the title.

With that, Jiri Prochazka was the new light-heavyweight champion. He was quickly called out by many fighters, with few being louder than Jan Blachowicz. The Poland-native was told by Prochazka pre-fight that he would likely fight him in his first title defense.

However, it was Glover Teixeira who the new champion wanted to face. Last month, Prochazka released a video on social media asking to rematch the Brazilian. He stated that he believed he could do better in a second outing with Teixeira.

While the video might’ve earned the ire of Jan Blachowicz, the UFC liked the callout. Earlier today, MMAFighting reported that the promotion was working on the rematch. Furthermore, the bout is nearly official, as both men have verbally agreed to the fight.

The rematch will likely be added to UFC 282 on December 10th. As of now, the card is expected to be held at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada.

The only fight slated for the event currently is the rematch between Prochazka and Teixeira. However, other bouts will be added in the coming weeks.

