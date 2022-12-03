Jake Paul takes shot at Dana White over UFC James Krause suspension and investigation: “Ironic isn’t it”

YouTuber-turned-boxer Jake Paul is taking his victory lap over Dana White and the UFC.

‘The Problem Child’ is fresh off his unanimous decision victory over Anderson Silva in October. The bout was the most back-and-forth of the YouTuber’s career thus far. However, an eighth-round knockdown for Paul sealed his win over ‘The Spider’.

However, the victory has done very little to quiet the critics of the YouTuber-turned-boxer. As with every fight that Paul competes in comes fight-fixing allegations. Many, including Paddy Pimblett, have called into question his win over the UFC legend.

The claim itself is nothing new for Jake Paul. Since his boxing journey began, some fans and fighters have outwardly claimed his matches are rigged. For a while now the YouTuber has hit back at the idea, but opponents have continued to question the legitimacy of his fights.

Now, the YouTuber is ready to poke some fun at the UFC and Dana White over fight-fixing allegations of their own. Earlier today, the promotion announced that any fighter working with James Krause would be unable to compete. The announcement stems from the Darrick Minner vs. Shayilan Nuerdanbieke fight in November.

In that outing, the Glory MMA product famously went down just over a minute into the fight due to a knee injury. As fans later learned, the injury was pre-existing. That, combined with Krause’s history as a gambler, and the odds dramatically shifting prior to the fight has led to an investigation from Nevada. For his part, Minner was recently released as well.

Along with that, two providences of Canada, Ontario, and Alberta, have stopped accepting UFC wagers. Given the announcements, as well as Paul’s own history of being accused of fight-fixing himself, he seems ready to take some shots at Dana White and the MMA promotion.

Remember when Dana White and UFC fighters like Colby Cunnington tried to claim my Askren KO was rigged…Ironic isn’t it that the Ontario Gaming Commission believe UFC insiders are rigging fights. https://t.co/ojgniWwldA — Jake Paul (@jakepaul) December 2, 2022

