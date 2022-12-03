Brandon Moreno reacts after the UFC announces fighters can’t have James Krause as their coach: “Waiting for justice”

Brandon Moreno has reacted to the news that he can no longer have James Krause in his corner or as a coach.

After Moreno lost his trilogy fight to Deiveson Figueiredo he looked for a change in gyms and settled on Glory MMA in Missouri. According to Krause, the relationship happened throughout their time seeing each other in Vegas, and since then the two started to work with one another.

“We have the same manager and he was obviously looking to make a move and my name got thrown around a couple of times,” Krause said on Just Scrap Radio on BJPENN.com about Moreno training there. “I think if you ask Brandon this, he will tell you that during COVID he was commentating quite a bit and he saw I was there almost every weekend. We had trained together a few times in Vegas and had some good chemistry and just kind of clicked. I told him my thoughts on his game and things he could improve on.

“Then, we were initially going to fight Figgy (Deiveson Figueiredo) so that was the rematch,” Krause continued about Moreno. “In comes Kai Kara-France and they already fought and I’ll be honest I haven’t even really watched the fight in terms of game planning, I haven’t referenced it a ton because I think they are completely different fighters.”

Moreno reacts to UFC barring him from working with Krause

The two sides started to work with one another at UFC 277 when Moreno became the interim flyweight champ with a TKO win over Kai Kara-France. The two have since been working together on the fourth fight with Figueiredo at UFC 283 in Brazil in January.

However, on Friday, the UFC released a statement saying that any fighter that trains at Glory MMA or has Krause as their coach will not be permitted to fight at any UFC event. Following the news, Brandon Moreno took to Instagram to react to the news.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Brandon Moreno (@theassassinbaby)

“Waiting for justice,” Moreno wrote.

It’s currently uncertain who Moreno will work with now ahead of his title fight against Figueiredo in Brazil.

Who do you think Brandon Moreno should work with now?