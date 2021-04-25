Dana White shares his thoughts on confrontation between Jake Paul and Daniel Cormier at UFC 261

UFC president Dana White shared his thoughts on the confrontation that happened on Saturday between Jake Paul and Daniel Cormier at UFC 261.

Paul and Cormier got into a bit of a war of words on social media last week after Paul knocked out Ben Askren in the main event of the Triller Fight Club. On Saturday night, Paul was in attendance at UFC 261 in Jacksonville, Florida, and Cormier was commentating the event. At one point during the show, the two got into an altercation at the venue that was captured on video. Following the event, White spoke about the incident between the two.

White: White says Jake Paul is doing something right if he has everyone talking about him. Calls the sensation mind boggling. “Grab that money while you can, kid.”

White: “There is a market for (Jake Paul), that’s not what I do… What I do is what happened tonight. What happened tonight is we sold this place out and it was packed.” Says the numbers that Triller are purporting that they had is “full of sh*t”.

It seems like White is not interested in Paul fighting in the UFC though he has proven himself to be quite the pay-per-view draw so far in boxing. According to Paul, the pay-per-view boxing match he had with Ben Askren did over 1.6 million pay-per-views. It would seem that White would want someone with those kinds of huge numbers on his roster, but White has no experience fighting MMA so it makes sense White is dismissing him at this point. However, if Paul continues to sell a lot of PPVs, it’s possible that White could change his mind in the future. Even though Paul has no MMA fights, neither did CM Punk, after all.

