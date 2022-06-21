Dana White says Nate Diaz “should probably” go box Jake Paul: “Nate’s won one fight in five years”

Dana White believes Nate Diaz should go out and box Jake Paul.

Diaz took to Twitter to ask for his release and hinted at boxing Paul. It’s a fight that many have talked about, including Paul wanting it to happen. However, Diaz is still under UFC contract and for White, he says they still have to give him one more fight.

“I mean, listen you don’t have to be a rocket scientist,” White said to TheMacLife. “Lots of game playing, whatever, listen, contractually we have to give him a fight, we will give him a fight.”

Although Dana White says the UFC has to give Nate Diaz a fight, he does think the Jake Paul boxing match makes sense. He says Diaz is not a top contender in the division but would be a tough challenge for Paul and it is a fight that makes sense.

“I mean, I like Nate, let’s be honest, Nate’s won one fight in the last five years or six years, you know that. When these guys get into these positions, guys that have been with us for a long time that we respect and we care about,” White said. “You got the Cerrone’s, Anthony Pettis before he left, Nate Diaz, and Nick Diaz is still under contract with us. You want to be fair to everybody and do the right things.

“Nate isn’t going to fight Kamaru Usman, listen we are trying to do the best we can, trying not too shit on anybody and disrespect anybody. It’s not like we are talking about Kamaru Usman here we are talking about Nate Diaz,” White concluded. “Nate’s won one fight in five years, so we are trying to figure this thing out with him. He probably should go on and fight Jake Paul, that’s a fight that makes sense.”

Whether or not the UFC will let Diaz go and box Paul, however, is uncertain. Paul, meanwhile, is set to return on August 6 against an opponent TBD and he will need to win that to even allow the Diaz fight to come to fruition.

What do you make of Dana White saying Nate Diaz should fight Jake Paul?

