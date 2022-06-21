Nate Diaz willing to fight anyone in July or August to get out of UFC contract, teases boxing match with Jake Paul: “I have bigger sh*t to do”

Nate Diaz has one fight left on his UFC contract and he is tired of waiting for Dana White to make it happen.

Diaz (21-13 MMA) has not fought since June of 2021 where he went up against Leon Edwards (19-3 MMA) at UFC 263 in a welterweight bout. The result was a decision win for Edwards.

Nate Diaz has taken to ‘Twitter‘ with the following message:

Ufc release now please or give me fight with anyone in July or august

I have bigger shit to do pic.twitter.com/xyYSCBysLs — Nathan Diaz (@NateDiaz209) June 21, 2022

The caption Diaz posted was also accompanied by a video of Jake Paul’s knockout of former UFC welterweight champion, Tyron Woodley. Perhaps an indication Diaz is interested in a clash with the social media star & professional boxer, Jake Paul.

It was not long ago that Jake Paul indicated to ‘MMA Junkie’ that he was in talks with the UFC star saying:

“Nate Diaz said he’s down to fight me. We’ll see what happens. I’m excited. This is just the start of an illustrious career.”

Continuing Jake Paul said:

“Nate Diaz only has two more fights in the UFC (on his contract), so if he can complete those and he’s freed up then Nate Diaz vs. Jake Paul will happen in 2022. Those are sort of the talks that are happening right now.”

Well it’s already halfway through 2022 and Diaz still has one fight left on his UFC contract.

Diaz is obviously beyond frustrated that the UFC has yet to schedule his next fight. The native Californian has been calling out fighters left and right, including Conor McGregor, Dustin Poirier and Jorge Masvidal.

Do you think the UFC should release Nate Diaz or would you like him to have one last fight? Who would you like to see as his final opponent?

