Dana White shuts down talk of UFC fighters not getting enough money, says they “get paid what they’re supposed to get paid”

Dana White believes UFC fighters make enough money as they all get what they deserve.

For the longest time, the talk of fighter pay has been a prominent one in the UFC, as fighters, fans, and media have thought that fighters deserve more. Some fighters have even been vocal in saying they think they are underpaid yet for White, he disagrees with that.

“Listen there aren’t too many things you can talk shit about the UFC about if you look at what we’ve done with the business in the last 22 years, it’s incredible, never been done ever the things we’ve done in the fight business,” White said on GQ Sports. “You always have to have something to bitch about, I guess and fighters always want to make more money. Boxing is absolutely been destroyed because of money and all the things that go on. It’s never going to happen when I’m here, believe me, these guys get paid what they’re supposed to get paid. They eat what they kill. They get a percentage of the pay-per-view buys and the money is spread out amongst all the fighters.

“If you don’t like it, there is a simple solution to this problem,” White continued. “Go start your own MMA organization, no barrier to entry, knock yourself out, pay them whatever you want to pay them. It’s been done before, how’s it worked out for other guys? Not well. Mind your business.”

Dana White has told people in the past to start their own MMA promotions and pay fighters whatever they want to pay them, so that is a popular line of his. Yet, as White says, every person wants to be paid more and he believes fighters are making a ton of money and are getting compensated fairly.

What do you make of Dana White’s response to fighter pay?