Former UFC welterweight champion Tyron Woodley teases return to the boxing ring: “It’s time!”

Former UFC welterweight champion Tyron Woodley is targeting a return to boxing.

‘The Chosen One’ departed from the UFC in March 2021, following a loss to Vicente Luque. The defeat was the fourth in a row for the former welterweight champion. Woodley had previously lost to Colby Covington, Gilbert Burns, and Kamaru Usman.

Following his UFC release, the 40-year-old decided to switch out the MMA gloves for boxing gloves. After being called out by the YouTube star for being in the corner of Ben Askren, Woodley began a feud with Jake Paul. The two were soon booked for a boxing match in August 2021.

In the showdown in the YouTuber’s hometown, ‘The Problem Child’ picked up a split-decision win. After Tommy Fury pulled out of his fight with Paul later in the year, Woodley stepped in on the short notice. Once again the MMA fighter came up short, this time getting knocked out in round six.

advertisement - continue reading below advertisement - continue reading below

Since that knockout, Tyron Woodley has been mostly out of the spotlight, sans proposing to his girlfriend earlier this month. However, the 40-year-old has now teased a return to the boxing ring.

On Instagram reels, the former UFC welterweight champion made a post stating that “I’m ready to roll”. On the post, Woodley’s boxing coach, Gerald Tucker, was also tagged. The boxing coach is also the current trainer of such names as Floyd Mayweather and Adrien Broner.

Presently, there’s no clear indication of who the 40-year-old could face next. However, he has previously offered to face Jake Paul in a trilogy fight. Beyond that, Woodley offered to face another YouTube boxer, KSI, earlier this month after the Brit’s opponent withdrew.

What do you think about Tyron Woodley returning to boxing? Who do you want to see him fight next? Sound off in the comment section below!

advertisement - continue reading below advertisement - continue reading below