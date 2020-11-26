Jake Paul calls out Conor McGregor, Jorge Masvidal, and Ben Askren: “They’re going to get the smoke”

Jake Paul will return to the boxing ring against former NBA All-Star, Nate Robinson in the co-main event of the Mike Tyson vs. Roy Jones Jr. undercard.

Although Paul is just 1-0 as a pro boxer, where he knocked out another YouTuber, the 23-year-old is extremely confident in his skills. Paul says he has been training with WBC and WBA champions and has been doing well.

So, given he is having success, he is looking to fight Conor McGregor, Jorge Masvidal, and Ben Askren.

“That level of competition is harder than what these MMA guys are bringing. These MMA guys have to go into the gym and have to focus on elbows and kicks and jiu-jitsu and takedowns and takedown defense and all this extra stuff,” Paul said to Barstool Sports. “I’m only boxing. So, when they come into the boxing ring, my skillset is higher than theirs right now. I’m ready for these guys right now. So, Ben Askren, Masvidal, the McGregor’s they’re going to get the smoke and people will see. I have to prove myself. I’m talking a lot. I know I’m talking a lot but it’s because I’m confident.

“So, November 28 it will be the first steppingstone of ‘wow he beat an actual athlete.’ Then after that, once I take down a professional MMA fighter,” Paul continued. “People will be like, I think that’s when people will turn their heads and be like ‘ok, this kid wasn’t just saying sh*t to blow smoke.’”

Before Jake Paul can even possibly get those fights he needs to beat Nate Robinson on Saturday night. Although some may not like Paul, there is no question he is taking boxing seriously but the chances of him boxing any of those three are slim to none at this point given they are all under contract with the UFC.

What do you make of Jake Paul calling out Conor McGregor, Jorge Masvidal, and Ben Askren?