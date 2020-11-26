AJ McKee says Dana White will owe him lunch for bet made in 2008

Bellator featherweight contender AJ McKee vowed that UFC president Dana White will owe him lunch for a bet made all the way back in 2008.

At the time, McKee was just 13 years old and his father Antonio was the one who was a professional fighter. According to McKee, he was once behind the scenes at a youth wrestling event in 2008 that White also attended with former UFC light heavyweight champion Quinton “Rampage” Jackson. McKee says that he met White that day and told him that one day he would be a world champion. If he won the world title, White would owe him lunch. Fast forward to 2020 and it looks like McKee wants to collect on lunch.

McKee just finished Darrion Caldwell with an amazing submission at Bellator 253, which earned him a spot in the Bellator Featherweight World Grand Prix finals against the winner of Patricio Pitbull vs. Emmanuel Sanchez. Should the 25-year-old McKee win the tournament, he’ll be a world champion and $1 million richer. Speaking to MMAjunkie.com, McKee said he will collect his lunch from White if he wins the tourney.

“I’m gonna want that lunch for sure, Dana, as soon as I get this belt,” McKee said.

Hearing this, fans will automatically think that McKee would try and use a conversation with White as a way to get into the UFC. But according to McKee, who has fought all 17 of his professional fights in Bellator, he is happy fighting for Bellator president Scott Coker and believes that he is the first true superstar the company has produced.

“I’m happy with the way my career has went. I’m happy with the way Scott Coker has built me. They’ve never really built superstars. I can say I’m their first real superstar that they have built. We just gotta continue to build and reach new plateaus,” McKee said.

