VIDEO | Jake Paul KOs AnEsonGib in the first round

Social media star Jake Paul followed in the footsteps of his brother last night, as he stepped foot in the boxing ring to fight AnEsonGib in a pro bout.

His older brother and fellow YouTuber Logan Paul joined the boxing circuit in 2018 to face KSI. The stars battled to a draw in their first fight, but KSI outpointed the older Paul brother in their 2019 rematch.

Jake Paul previously fought KSI’s younger brother, Deji Olatunji on the same 2018 fight card and beat him after five rounds, but that was an amateur bout.

In a quest to avenge his brother’s recent loss to KSI, Jake Paul entered the fight against YouTuber, AnEsonGib, with guns blazing. He hunted down his opponent and landed a smooth right hand that sent his opponent briefly to the mat. Gib tried to bounce back but his efforts were futile as the referee waved an end to the fight, awarding Jake Paul a swift TKO victory in the opening exchanges.

Check out this big win from Jake Paul below:

The fight was called off at the 2 minutes 18 seconds mark and he immediately called out his brother’s rival, KSI.

“I dedicated the past five months to this,” Paul said. “It was all just natural instinct in there as soon as we started.

“KSI is next!

“I didn’t have to f***ing win by two points. You had to beat my bro by a made call.”

His previous opponent and KSI’s younger brother Deji also reacted to the win on Twitter. Despite losing a first time around, he promises to finish Paul in a rematch.

“Gib lost? No way,” the 23-year-old said.

“Lemme fight Jake again, I promise I will finish him this time!

“Don’t doubt me, I will finish him.”

Jake Paul’s ex-wife — who is also a social media star — responded to the victory on social media, as well.

“Wow, Im so happy,” she said. “My like ex or whatever won or whatever!”

What do you think of this knockout win from Jake Paul?

This article first appeared on BJPENN.com on 1/30/2020.