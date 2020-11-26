Curtis Blaydes believes Derrick Lewis “only has one punch, almost like Ngannou”

Curtis Blaydes believes Derrick Lewis is very predictable.

In the main event of UFC Vegas 15, Blaydes and Lewis will finally meet after trash-talking each other for quite some time. It is a very intriguing matchup and one many are looking forward to. For many pundits, they believe it will either be Lewis by knockout or Blaydes will use his wrestling to dominate the fight, yet Blaydes is not impressed by Lewis’ skill.

“He likes to come with everything, he likes to play with heavy hands. He has nothing but his right hand and a flying knee,” Blaydes said to Combate. “I have footwork, I have wrestling, I have striking, I have several paths to victory, he only has one specific. I know he is predictable. He only has one punch, almost like Ngannou, but without his wingspan.”

It certainly is interesting that Blaydes is comparing Lewis to Ngannou given the fact he was knocked out by Ngannou twice in the UFC. However, Blaydes has been using his wrestling as of late to dominate fights.

Against Lewis, Blaydes remains confident he will get his hand raised on Saturday night. Although many including Dana White criticized Blaydes for his last performance for not finishing the fight, “Razor” doesn’t seem to care. Instead, the heavyweight contender is just focused on winning and keeping his spot as a top contender.

“If you do that, you go after the finish, you open yourself up to making mistakes, and that’s how you lose. I prefer to win,” he explained. “Even if it is a very boring fight, as long as I win, I don’t lose my position.”

Curtis Blaydes is currently on a four-fight winning streak and a win over Lewis will likely earn him the winner of Stipe Miocic vs. Ngannou next year.

