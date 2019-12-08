Jairzinho Rozenstruik calls out Francis Ngannou, ‘The Predator’ responds

UFC heavyweight contender Jairzinho Rozenstruik called out Francis Ngannou once again following his KO win over Alistair Overeem at UFC Washington, D.C., and Ngannou responded to the message.

Rozenstruik picked up the biggest win of his MMA career to date when he split open Overeem’s lip with a brutal KO at 4:56 of the fifth round in their main event fight. It’s the latest KO in the history of the UFC heavyweight division, and the victory over Overeem will shoot Rozenstruik into the elite of the UFC heavyweight rankings.

In a recent interview, Rozenstruik said that he wants to fight Ngannou next, saying it would be a fight between two “big scary guys” that MMA fans would love to see. During fight week, Rozenstruik doubled down on the call-out, saying he wants to fight “the boogeyman” of the heavyweight division Ngannou even though few others do. Rozenstruik said the plan was to call Ngannou out if he beat Overeem, and he stuck true to his word.

After Rozenstruik knocked out Overeem, he once again made it clear that Ngannou is the man he wants next. Ngannou saw the fight and the call-out and responded to it.

Here’s what Ngannou wrote on his Twitter.

I heard you babayga. You made yourself very clear tonight. Congrats on your come back by the way.#uncrowndedchamp ☝️#UFCDC — Francis Ngannou (@francis_ngannou) December 8, 2019

Ngannou has been having trouble securing a fight in recent months. He has been calling out Alexander Volkov, but to no avail. With Rozenstruik made it clear to Ngannou that he wants this fight next, it makes the UFC matchmakers’ jobs easy as this is the obvious fight to book between two of the hardest-hitting heavyweights in MMA.

With Rozenstruik coming off of four straight knockout wins inside the Octagon and Ngannou coming off of three straight knockouts, fans should expect nothing less than another “Knockout of the Year” candidate if and when these two meet inside the cage in 2020.

