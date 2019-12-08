Ben Rothwell open to Stefan Struve rematch following controversial TKO win

UFC heavyweight Ben Rothwell says he is open to a rematch against Stefan Struve following a controversial TKO win at UFC Washington, D.C.

Rothwell won the fight via second-round TKO when he finished Struve with a barrage of strikes against the fence, but the ending to the fight was not without controversy.

Prior to the finish, Rothwell landed several devastating low blows that badly hurt Struve, who somehow was able to continue fighting. Though referee Big Dan Miragliotta took a point away from Rothwell for the low blows, ultimately the scorecards didn’t come into play as Rothwell took matter into his own hands and finished Struve with punches just before the second round came to a close.

Following the event, Rothwell was asked by the media if he was open to fighting Struve in a rematch given the controversy surrounding the fight. Rothwell said that yes, he is open to a rematch (media scrum via MMAjunkie.com).

“I’d fight anyone. Of course. Him, I’d rematch guys that I’ve rematched. It’s the truth. I’ll fight anybody,” Rothwell said.

It remains to be seen if the UFC will put together a rematch despite the controversy as it wasn’t exactly the most thrilling fight even with a knockout finish. The fact that so many low blows occurred wasn’t exactly entertaining for fans to watch.

To Rothwell’s credit, he apologized for the low blows and complimented his opponent Struve for being a warrior and continuing to fight.

“Yeah, there’s an asterisk, I can’t do anything about it. I tried to be as apologetic as I could, complimented Stean Struve for being a man,” Rothwell said.

The win for Rothwell snapped a nasty three-fight losing skid and will allow him to stick around the UFC for a little longer, while for Struve it gives him his fourth loss in his last five fights, and his seventh knockout loss in the UFC overall.

